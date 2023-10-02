Evening Masterworks: Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 2 in e Op. 27 for Monday October 2, 2023

The premiere of Rachmaninoff’sFirst Symphony was so disastrous that it left the composer in a state of chronic depression for the following three years. Three years later, it was the success of the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 2 that brought him back into a healthy mental and working state, and his subsequent Symphony No. 2 marked a resounding victory for the composer. Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89. 1 and 103.9.

