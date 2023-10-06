Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C for October 6, 2023

© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C 

For Franz Joseph Haydn, writing concertos for the musicians in his orchestra was one way he tried to ensure their commitment. This is how theCello Concerto No.1 came about: The work was a gift to cellist Joseph Weigl, but went missing for nearly 200 years. We’ll hear the lost-and-foundCello Concerto No. 1 in C by Franz Joseph Haydn, our Evening Masterwork at 7 tonight on Classical WSMR.

