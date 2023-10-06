Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C for October 6, 2023

For Franz Joseph Haydn, writing concertos for the musicians in his orchestra was one way he tried to ensure their commitment. This is how theCello Concerto No.1 came about: The work was a gift to cellist Joseph Weigl, but went missing for nearly 200 years. We’ll hear the lost-and-foundCello Concerto No. 1 in C by Franz Joseph Haydn, our Evening Masterwork at 7 tonight on Classical WSMR.

