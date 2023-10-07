Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in c minor for October 7, 2023

There may not be a classical masterwork more iconic than Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. But it took a while for the piece to reach its current status. In his lifetime, Beethoven was known more for his Third Symphony, and later on the second movement of his Seventh was deemed “the crown of instrumental music.” But over the course of the 19th Century, the Fifth Symphony came to epitomize Beethoven’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.