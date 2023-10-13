© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Serenade No. 2 in A Op. 16 for October 13, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 13, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Johannes Brahms

Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Serenade No. 2 in A Op. 16

Historically, a serenade was a piece of music written for entertainment purposes, and usually to honor someone. For example, Mozart wrote a handful of serenades for wedding ceremonies. How is it, then, that the ultra-serious Johannes Brahms ended up writing two serenades? In many ways, the BrahmsSerenades were a bit of a warm up for his symphonies. We’ll hear his Serenade No. 2 in A tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
