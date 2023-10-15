© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 “Jupiter” for October 15, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 15, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 “Jupiter”

The Jupiter Symphony is the largest and most complex symphony that Mozart composed, completed in 1788. The symphony is characterized by its good humor, high-spirited energy, and the unusually grand scale for a symphony composed in the Classical period. It’s also a rare example of what might have been a piece Mozart wrote outside of a commission. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
