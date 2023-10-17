© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 82 for October 17, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 1 in D Op. 82

Franz Schubert was just 16 when he completed his First Symphony, and it was one of the composer’s best pieces to date. The composition came after earlier efforts to compose a symphony – both instances the composer had started and scrapped what he had – as well as a handful of completed overtures. Schubert’s Symphony No. 1 in D-Major, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Chandler Balkcom
