Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 2 in d-minor for October 19, 2023

The Piano Concerto No. 2 in d-minor by Mendelssohn is a typical work from the composer: dramatic themes, virtuosic displays, and even some meditative moments. The work was premiered in 1837 with the composer as soloist, and it is a much more patient piece than the composer’s first piano concerto. Throughout the work, the orchestra serves to color the piano in a way where it is more than just an accompaniment. It’s our Evening Masterwork: the Piano Concerto No. 2 in d-minor by Felix Mendelssohn, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

