© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G for October 21, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 21, 2023 at 3:04 AM EDT
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Guitar Quartet in G

As a teenager, Franz Schubert began to play guitar, and he later spent time playing guitar with Italian guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani. So, in the early part of the 19th century when there was a sudden increase in popularity of the guitar, it’s no surprise that Schubert created a wonderful piece for the instrument: his Guitar Quartet in G. This is also a work the composer intended to be played in his own family’s household. You can hear Schubert’s Guitar Quartet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom