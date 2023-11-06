© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Piano Quintet in A Op. 114 “Trout” for November 6, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Franz Schubert

In 1817, Franz Schubert composed a short song called “The Trout,” which told the story of an onlooker on a riverbank watching a “happy little fish” swimming in the river. Two years later, Schubert incorporated this song into his Piano Quintet in A Major, which was nicknamed the “Trout” Quintet. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9
Chandler Balkcom
