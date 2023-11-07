© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Violin Concerto No. 3 in A for November 7, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Franz Joseph Haydn
Franz Joseph Haydn

Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Violin Concerto No. 3 in A

Sometimes music gets lost for a while… and in the best cases it gets rediscovered. That was the case with Franz Joseph Haydn’sViolin Concerto No. 3, which was discovered in 1949, and estimated to have been written no later than 1771. If that’s the case, then, that makes for a pretty strong argument that this concerto, in particular, would be one of the first great violin concertos of the Classical age. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Franz Joseph Haydn’s Violin Concerto No. 3 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom