Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Violin Concerto No. 3 in A for November 7, 2023

Sometimes music gets lost for a while… and in the best cases it gets rediscovered. That was the case with Franz Joseph Haydn’sViolin Concerto No. 3, which was discovered in 1949, and estimated to have been written no later than 1771. If that’s the case, then, that makes for a pretty strong argument that this concerto, in particular, would be one of the first great violin concertos of the Classical age. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Franz Joseph Haydn’s Violin Concerto No. 3 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

