Evening Masterworks: Georges Bizet's Symphony No. 1 in C for November 10, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
(Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Evening Masterworks: Georges Bizet's Symphony No. 1 in C

Bizet wrote his First Symphony at the age of 17, a work that enjoys regular performances today. But, in his lifetime the composer didn’t do much to promote the work. He wrote the piece off as a youthful indiscretion, and it wasn’t premiered until it was rediscovered in the 1930s – 80 years after its completion. The Symphony No. 1 by Georges Bizet, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
