Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Op. 82 for November 15, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Jean Sibelius

Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Op. 82

There is a moment in the first movement of Sibelius’s Fifth Symphony that is akin to a sunrise, and the composer described it better than anyone else: “… God opens His door for a moment and His orchestra plays theFifth Symphony.” This was not Sibelius bragging about his symphony – he was simply acknowledging how lucky he was to compose music inspired by the world around him. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
