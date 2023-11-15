Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Op. 82 for November 15, 2023

There is a moment in the first movement of Sibelius’s Fifth Symphony that is akin to a sunrise, and the composer described it better than anyone else: “… God opens His door for a moment and His orchestra plays theFifth Symphony.” This was not Sibelius bragging about his symphony – he was simply acknowledging how lucky he was to compose music inspired by the world around him. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

