Evening Masterworks: Gustav Holst's The Planets Op. 32 for November 19, 2023

It may come as a surprise but Gustav Holst's orchestral suite The Planets is not about the actual planets in our solar system – rather, he has composed music that takes on the personality of the planets in an astrological sense. One point of inspiration was a book that was divided into chapters titled after the planets, and described each of their astrological characteristics.