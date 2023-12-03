© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto in D for December 3, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 3, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Richard Strauss
Richard Strauss

Evening Masterworks: Richard Strauss' Oboe Concerto in D

During World War II, Richard Strauss was living in a Bavarian mountain town, and when the allies liberated the town and discovered the composer they basically treated him like a celebrity. One soldier even asked the composer if he had ever considered writing an oboe concerto, to which Strauss replied “no.” However, Strauss did complete anOboe Concerto, and a note in the score says the work was “…suggested by an American Soldier.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Richard Strauss’s Oboe Concerto, here on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom