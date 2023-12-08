© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125 “Choral” for December 8, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic compositions of all time, is a work that has been used in many capacities. It’s been heard at various Olympic opening ceremonies; its melody is the official anthem of the European Union; and Leonard Bernstein even performed the work in Berlin on Christmas Day in 1989 soon after the city was reunited. Tonight, we’ll hear it as our Evening Masterwork at an earlier time, celebrating the end of our Holiday Pledge Drive. Hear Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, the “Choral” Symphony, tonight at 6, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
