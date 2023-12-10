© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3 in a Op. 56 “Scottish” for December 10, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 10, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Felix Mendelssohn first got the idea for a third symphony while on a trip to Scotland. He was 20 years old at the time, but he wasn’t in any hurry to finish the symphony – it took him 13 years to complete the work. Mendelssohn’s Third Symphony - theScottish Symphony - is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
