Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F Op. 90 for December 12, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op. 90

The Symphony No. 3 by Brahms is a uniquely serene work due to a fairly unusual, yet pleasant, feature: each of the four movements finishes quietly. Many think this is meant to reflect a comment Brahms once made - “Free but happy” - and the quiet nature of the Third Symphony represents this idea. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
