Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 13 in C for December 13, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C

Mozart was not just a groundbreaking composer, but also a savvy businessman. When he first moved to Vienna his primary source of income were concerts of his music, and usually he would compose piano concertos for these concerts. This allowed him to not only be a composer, but also perform as a pianist. The Piano Concerto No. 13 is among the first of such works, and it’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
