Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Op. 81 for December 15, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM EST
Dvorak composed his second Piano Quintet No. 2 in 1887, a work that shares the same instrumentation and key as its older counterpart, the Piano Quintet No. 1. Those are the only similarities between the two pieces, though. Fifteen years passed between the writing of the two Piano Quintets, and what likely caused Dvorak to compose a second one was the revision of his first quintet. We’ll hear the Piano Quintet No. 2 by Dvorak tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
