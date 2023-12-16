Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Op. 60 for December 16, 2023

Ludwig van Beethoven was born on this day in 1770, and we are celebrating his birth anniversary with ourEvening Masterwork tonight: the Symphony No. 4. Actually, Beethoven’s even-numbered symphonies are often overshadowed by their odd-numbered neighbors. Robert Schumann even referred to Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony as a “slender Greek maiden between two Nordic giants.” The Symphony No. 4 by Beethoven is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

