Evening Masterworks: Vassili Kalinnikov's Symphony No. 1 in g minor for January 3, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 3, 2024 at 9:48 AM EST
Vassili Kalinnikov composed hisFirst Symphony shortly after resigning from his post as the second conductor of the Italian Opera in Moscow. He resigned due to health issues, and then moved to the warmer climate of Yalta in the South Crimea, where he composed the symphony, a work that turned out to be the biggest success of his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom