Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 in C for January 4, 2024

Mozart’s 25th Piano Concerto was composed around the same time as his Marriage of Figaro and his Symphony No. 38. In fact, Mozart first performed this concerto on December 5, 1786, the day after he finished it, and the next day Mozart completed his 38th Symphony. Mozart historians have also said of this concerto that it is the essence of how Mozart approached the sonata form, featuring “unity within diversity.” The Piano Concerto No. 25 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.