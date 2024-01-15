Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's The Mississippi River for January 15, 2024
Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's The Mississippi River
Florence Price composed herMississippi River Suite in 1934, and the work is more obvious in its allusions to the African-American musical experience than any other pieces of hers. It’s a piece in four large sections: it begins by depicting a sunrise, and then progresses through various spirituals in the following sections. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.