Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's The Mississippi River for January 15, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 15, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Florence Price composed herMississippi River Suite in 1934, and the work is more obvious in its allusions to the African-American musical experience than any other pieces of hers. It’s a piece in four large sections: it begins by depicting a sunrise, and then progresses through various spirituals in the following sections. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
