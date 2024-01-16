Evening Masterworks: Camille Saint-Saens' Piano Concerto No. 4 in c-minor for January 16, 2024

Camille Saint-Saens was one of the first French composers to write a piano concerto and throughout his concertos, he treats the piano and the orchestra as equals. The Piano Concerto #4 is maybe his second most popular piano concerto, and the composer has based parts of the work off of an earlier, unfinished symphony that he started (and scrapped) when he was 19 years-old. Hear the Piano Concerto #4 by Saint-Saens, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.