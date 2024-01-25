Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in c-minor, K. 491 for January 25, 2024
Between 1784 and 1786, Mozart composed 12 piano concertos, and the Piano Concerto No. 24 is the penultimate concerto in this set. Composed in 1786, it embodies a reflective and intimate quality, and it’s one of only two minor-key concertos that he composed. The 24th concerto also reflects the nearly Beethoven-like density and complexity that Mozart was beginning to develop in his works. You can hear it tonight at 7: the Piano Concerto No. 24 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.