Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in c-minor, K. 491 for January 25, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published January 25, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Between 1784 and 1786, Mozart composed 12 piano concertos, and the Piano Concerto No. 24 is the penultimate concerto in this set. Composed in 1786, it embodies a reflective and intimate quality, and it’s one of only two minor-key concertos that he composed. The 24th concerto also reflects the nearly Beethoven-like density and complexity that Mozart was beginning to develop in his works. You can hear it tonight at 7: the Piano Concerto No. 24 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
