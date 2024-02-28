Evening Masterworks: Nicolo Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 2 “La Campanella” for February 28, 2024

Tonight, our Evening Masterwork is the Violin Concerto No. 2 by Nicolo Paganini, which has the nickname “La Campanella.” The nickname, which means “The Bell,” comes from the bell-like effects featured throughout the work in both the solo and orchestral parts. Moments of the concerto also evoke the imagery of Italian folk songs. Join us tonight at 7 for our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

