Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Carl Goldmark's Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-flat Op. 26 for March 1, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Carl Goldmark

Evening Masterworks: Carl Goldmark's Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-flat Op. 26

Completed in 1888, Carl Goldmark’s Rustic Wedding Symphony is not your typical 19th century symphony. It’s in five movements, instead of the usual four, and none of them use the sonata form, which was often included in the symphonies of his contemporaries. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
