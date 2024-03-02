© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: John Field's Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat for March 2, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
John Field
John Field

Evening Masterworks: John Field's Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat

It’s hard to tell whether or not John Field’s third piano concerto was originally meant to be a multi-movement concerto or not: it’s in two movements, rather than three, and this decision may have been made by Field’s German publishers at the time. It’s also well documented that what we know as the second movement was originally published in Russia as its own piece. You can hear the full version of the work tonight at 7: John Field’s Piano Concerto No. 3, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom