Evening Masterworks: Reinhold Gliere's Harp Concerto Op. 74 for March 4, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Reinhold Gliere’s 1938 Harp Concerto is an excellent example of what to do when writing for the harp: it features arpeggiated figures, rich chords, and simple melodies. It’s also a work firmly rooted in the Russian Cosmopolitan style of his day. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight: Reinhold Gliere’s Harp Concerto, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
