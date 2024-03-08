Evening Masterworks: Clara Schumann's Piano Concerto in a Op. 7 for March 8, 2024

Clara Schumann’s only Piano Concerto was composed when she was fourteen years old, and it’s a work that has some interesting features: namely, Schumann incorporated a novel idea at the time by linking the three individual movements together, rather than stopping in between. She also composed the final movement first, and that music was its own piece to begin with before being transformed into the concerto we know today. Hear the Piano Concerto in a-minor by Clara Schumann, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

