Evening Masterworks: Louis Spohr's Octet in E, Op. 32 for March 10, 2024

In the early 1800s, Louis Spohr was living and working in Vienna as both a composer and a violinist. In fact, during this time he became quite close friends with Beethoven, evening performing on the premiere of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. During this time Beethoven produced a Septet, and in order to capitalize on the success of that piece, Louis Spohr was asked to compose both a Nonett and an Octet. We’ll hear Louis Spohr’s Octet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

