Evening Masterworks: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G for March 12, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G

All day long on Tuesday, March 12, 204, we are celebrating the 7th Anniversary of the Sarasota Orchestra! Join us for a performance by the orchestra from last January of the Symphony No. 4 by Gustav Mahler. This is music essentially made up of fleeting childhood mementos, resulting in a relatively charming and direct work. However, similar to Mahler’s other more “serious” symphonies - the ones dealing with more existential topics - it is still profound, being profoundly “about” childhood. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
