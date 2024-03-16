Evening Masterworks: John Field's Piano Concerto No. 7 for March 16, 2024

The Piano Concerto No. 7 by John Field took years to compose, in part due to a mix of travel on the composer’s part as well as bouts of illness and depression. It’s also a work that, at the time, critics didn’t care much for, but the audience enjoyed the work so much that they asked Field to do a repeat performance of parts of the concerto. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

