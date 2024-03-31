© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Strings in E Op. 22

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 31, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
In Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, we hear the young composer starting to make a name for himself, pouring his talent for melody into the work. Not only that, but Dvorak wrote the piece in less than two weeks. His Serenade for string orchestra is a work that stands out in the genre, and it’s a work that reflects a successful period of the composer’s life. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
