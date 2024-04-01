Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Flute and Harp Concerto in C major, K 299 for April 1, 2024

In 1778, a 22-year old Mozart visited Paris with his mother, and upon arriving he received a commission from the Duke of Gaines for a brand new piece: a concerto for flute and harp. Actually, Mozart found the commission to be less-than-inspiring… he admitted to disliking both instruments, and the combination was especially difficult to compose for. Of course, Mozart managed to create a crowd favorite anyway. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.