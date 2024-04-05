© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 73 for April 5, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 5, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Johannes Brahms

Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 73

Johannes Brahms took quite a bit of time to compose his first symphony – nearly 20 years – so it may have been a shock to audiences when he churned out hisSymphony No. 2 essentially overnight. He composed the work in the summer of 1877, when he was staying in a picture-postcard village in Austria. When his friend Theodore Billroth later played through the symphony’s score for the first time, he wrote to the composer: “It is rippling streams, blue sky, sunshine, and cool green shadows.” We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
