Evening Masterworks: Camille Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 “Organ” for April 7, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 7, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Although Camille Saint-Saens is often considered a conservative composer for his time, his Third Symphony is all but conservative. One highly original aspect of the work is the instrumentation: it includes an organ, and not just that, the symphony is a remarkable example of orchestrating for keyboard instruments within the symphonic context. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
