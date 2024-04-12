Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's String Quartet in a-minor for April 12, 2024

Florence Price composed a handful of string quartets in the first half of the twentieth century, and out of all of them, the String Quartet in a-minor invokes the idioms of the mid-twentieth century unlike any other. This might have something to do with the use of the “blue” third, which is inspired by Price’s African-American heritage; or it could be her employment of stylistic vocabulary often seen in the string quartets of her day. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

