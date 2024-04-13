Evening Masterworks: Alexander Zemlinsky's Symphony in B-flat for April 13, 2024

Alexander Zemilinsky was known in his lifetime for his craftsmanship as both a composer and conductor. His Symphony in B-flat is a very Brahms-like symphony composed in 1897, the year that Johannes Brahms died. And although it is a piece composed at the turn of the 20th Century, it fits better into the orchestral repertoire of the 19th Century. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

