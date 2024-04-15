Evening Masterworks: William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American Symphony” for April 15, 2024
William Grant Still is probably best known for theSymphony No. 1, titled the “Afro-American” symphony, and we’ll be hearing it tonight as our evening masterwork. Still composed the work in 1930, and at the time it was the first symphony composed by an African American that was also performed by a major orchestra. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.