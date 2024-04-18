Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in e Op. 64

One of the first critics to write about Tchaikovsky’sFifth Symphony noted that the orchestration was “essentially modern, and even ultra-modern.” This was ten years after the composer completed his triumphant Fourth Symphony, and like his Fourth, Tchaikovsky was likely considering the role of Fate while writing his Symphony No. 5– but it also included an “unspoken program” that he would never reveal. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR.

