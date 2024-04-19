Evening Masterworks: Manuel Ponce's Concierto del Sur for April 19, 2024

Mexican composer Manuel Ponce wrote many pieces for the great 20th-century guitarist, Andres Segovia, and the Concierto del Sur is no exception. The composer completed this piece in the Autumn of 1941, at a time when the world was at war, and shortly before the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that would draw the United States fully into World War II. Hear the Concierto del Sur by Manuel Ponce, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.