Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's Piano Quintet in a-minor for April 23, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 23, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Florence Price
Florence Price

A little over 50 years after her death, a massive number of Florence Price’s manuscripts were discovered in the attic of an abandoned home in Illinois. This collection of music included the Piano Quintet in a-minor, a work of Price’s that is in her typical late-Romantic style, yet infused the sounds of spirituals and hymns from her life. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
