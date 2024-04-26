© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A K 581 for April 26, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published April 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

No one is sure why Mozart was tasked to compose his Clarinet Quintet in A, though it was first premiered at the end of 1789 at a benefit concert for musicians’ widows and orphans. Interestingly enough, the movements of the quintet were also premiered separately among other works – common for the time, but totally unorthodox today. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
