Evening Masterworks: Edward MacDowell's Piano Concerto No. 2 in d-minor, Op. 23 for April 30, 2024

Although Edward MacDowell was an American composer, he wrote his Piano Concerto No. 2 in Germany in 1884 – and, actually, much of his musical output is more European sounding than American sounding. This is likely because MacDowell did most of his studies in Europe, and in the 19th Century, that was fairly common since no American musical conservatories existed. The Piano Concerto No. 2 by MacDowell received its American premiere in New York in March of 1889 with the composer as soloist, and it was featured alongside another American premiere: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR.

