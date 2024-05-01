Evening Masterworks: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Quintet in f-sharp minor for May 1, 2024

The 1890s was a productive decade for composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, a time when he was producing many of his great chamber works. One of these was theQuintet for clarinet and strings, which he composed in 1891: it’s a piece that is tinged with the style and influence of Dvorak, and perhaps inspired by the Brahms Clarinet Quintet from a few years before. The work is in four movements, and begins with a highly rhythmic introduction. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

