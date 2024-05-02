© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Paul Dukas' Symphony in C for May 2, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Paul Dukas
Paul Dukas

Evening Masterworks: Paul Dukas' Symphony in C

The symphony was not exactly the most popular genre for French composers heading into the 20th Century: there’s really only a handful that we still hear today that was composed between 1885 and 1900. One French symphony that often gets overlooked is the Symphony in C by Paul Dukas, a work that he completed a year after the famous tone poem The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7: the Symphony in C by Paul Dukas on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
