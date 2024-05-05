Evening Masterworks: Silvestre Revueltas' La noche de los Mayas (The Night of the Mayans) for May 5, 2024

Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas once said that “Everything is rhythm[...] My rhythms are booming, dynamic, tactile, visual. I think in images that are melodic strains, that move dynamically.” Tonight, for Cinco de Mayo, we’ll hear a suite of his music composed for the film La noche de los Mayas. Composed in 1939, it’s a work that has since been shaped into something that resembles a four-part symphony. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

