Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor Op. 64 for May 10, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Felix Mendelssohn completed his Violin Concerto in 1844, and to this day it is one of the most frequently performed of all violin concertos. The work uses a standard classical structure with a few changes made by the composer, mostly because of his own taste and the changing times. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
