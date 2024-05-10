Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor Op. 64 for May 10, 2024
Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e-minor Op. 64 for May 10, 2024
Felix Mendelssohn completed his Violin Concerto in 1844, and to this day it is one of the most frequently performed of all violin concertos. The work uses a standard classical structure with a few changes made by the composer, mostly because of his own taste and the changing times. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.