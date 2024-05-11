© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's Symphony No. 3 in c-minor for May 11, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published May 11, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
Florence Price
Florence Price

Evening Masterworks: Florence Price's Symphony No. 3 in c-minor

Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 is a work that takes more risks than its predecessors. Throughout the piece, Price employs a variety of unusual features, such as a highly asymmetric form, occasional dissonances for the sake of dissonance, yet also her typical use of African-American musical idioms. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom